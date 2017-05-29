Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

1200 children receive awards from Ribena for good values – Vanguard

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

1200 children receive awards from Ribena for good values
Vanguard
1,200 children have emerged recipients of awards for good values in the maiden edition of the Ribena Good Values Awards, an initiative of Ribena, one of the leading nutritional fruit drinks from the stables of Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Ltd. The

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.