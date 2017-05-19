Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

12,000 Boko Haram hostages freed so far, says Defence Minister

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MINISTER for Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali yesterday said that the federal government had so far freed more than 12,000 persons held hostage by Boko Haram insurgents. “More than 12,000 Boko Haram captives have been freed. The figure includes the 106 Chibok girls that were abducted in 2014,” Dan-Ali said in Jos in a keynote address at […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.