12,000 Boko Haram hostages freed so far, says Defence Minister

MINISTER for Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali yesterday said that the federal government had so far freed more than 12,000 persons held hostage by Boko Haram insurgents. “More than 12,000 Boko Haram captives have been freed. The figure includes the 106 Chibok girls that were abducted in 2014,” Dan-Ali said in Jos in a keynote address at […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

