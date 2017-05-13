South Sudan soldiers on trial over rape of aid workers – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
South Sudan soldiers on trial over rape of aid workers
BBC News
Thirteen South Sudanese soldiers have gone on trial accused of raping foreign aid workers and murdering their local colleague. The incident in the capital, Juba, last July resulted in a UN report which accused UN peacekeepers of failing in their duty …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
