South Sudan soldiers on trial over rape of aid workers – BBC News

Posted on May 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


South Sudan soldiers on trial over rape of aid workers
Thirteen South Sudanese soldiers have gone on trial accused of raping foreign aid workers and murdering their local colleague. The incident in the capital, Juba, last July resulted in a UN report which accused UN peacekeepers of failing in their duty
