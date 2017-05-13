Pages Navigation Menu

13 Soldiers remanded in court for defiling foreign aid workers

Posted on May 30, 2017

Thirteen South Sudanese soldiers have been remanded in court for the alleged r*pe of five foreign aid workers and killing their local colleague on Tuesday appeared before a military court on Tuesday. According to reports, the attack is one of the worst on aid workers in South Sudan’s civil war, took place on July 11, …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

