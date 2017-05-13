13-year Old boy arrested with Indian hemp in Osogbo – Vanguard
Vanguard
13-year Old boy arrested with Indian hemp in Osogbo
Vanguard
Police in Osun said they had arrested a 13-year-Old boy (name with held) for being in possession of 29 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and seven wraps of weeds called 'Sconge'. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
