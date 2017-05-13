13-yr-old gets ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ award in US – Economic Times
|
Economic Times
|
13-yr-old gets 'most likely to become a terrorist' award in US
Economic Times
HOUSTON: A seventh-grader in a US school was bestowed a "most likely to become a terrorist" award from her teacher, prompting angry reaction from parents forcing the school to apologise for the event. The event was supposed to be a joke, part of a mock …
