13-yr-old gets ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ award in US – Economic Times

Posted on May 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Economic Times

13-yr-old gets 'most likely to become a terrorist' award in US
Economic Times
HOUSTON: A seventh-grader in a US school was bestowed a "most likely to become a terrorist" award from her teacher, prompting angry reaction from parents forcing the school to apologise for the event. The event was supposed to be a joke, part of a mock …
