14 year old maid attempted to poison her boss. Her reason will keep you speechless

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 14-year-old housemaid, identified as Mary Akinnifesi, has for allegedly attempting to kill her boss, Alhaji Nasiru Akinlosotu, with poison. It was gathered that the incident happened on Adetomowo Street, Ondo town, Ondo State, on Friday. Akinsolotu told PUNCH Metro that his wife asked Akinnifesi to prepare beans for the …

The post 14 year old maid attempted to poison her boss. Her reason will keep you speechless appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

