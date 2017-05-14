14 years jail term awaits SS3 students of Ireti Grammar for alleged gang r*pe
SS3 students of Ireti Grammar School, Falomo, Lagos State, may be sentenced to 14 years imprisinment if they are guilty of charges on physical assault and attempted r*pe after police investigations. According to reports some of the pupils were over 18 years. Sources who spoke to press men said more arrests would be made in …
The post 14 years jail term awaits SS3 students of Ireti Grammar for alleged gang r*pe appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!