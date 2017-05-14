14-yr-old boy breaks into toilet, defiles neighbour’s 7-year-old daughter

A 14-year-old secondary school student is facing trial at an Ikeja chief magistrate’s court over the defilement of his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter.

The accused, who resides with his parents in Bariga, Lagos, according to police prosecutor, Raphael Donny, broke into the toilet where the girl was easing herself, and defiled her.

He said the accused committed the offence in December 2016, noting “it was the cry of the girl that alerted the mother, who immediately rushed to the scene.

“When the mother saw blood stains on the child’s clothes, she shouted and efforts to apprehend the boy were unsuccessful as he ran away from the house. The case was reported at the police station, while the boy was later sighted in Agege and arrested by the police.”

The accused, however, denied the charge.

Chief Magistrate D. Abegunde admitted the accused to N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Abegunde, however, ordered the accused remanded in the Boys Correctional Centre, Oregun, Ikeja, until when the bail condition is met.

Before adjourning the case till June 5, she directed that the case file be duplicated and a copy sent to the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for advice.

The post 14-yr-old boy breaks into toilet, defiles neighbour's 7-year-old daughter appeared first on Vanguard News.

