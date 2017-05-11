Pages Navigation Menu

14,000 Benue indigenes benefit from FG N-Power programme

ABOUT 14,000 indigenes of Benue State have been engaged in the N- Power programme as well as the home grown feeding programme of the federal government. This was disclosed by Terhide Utaan, Senior Special Assistant, SSA to Governor Samuel Ortom who also doubles as focal person, Social Investment Programme. Utaam explained that 9, 830 and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

