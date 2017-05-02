1,444 disengaged workers beg Mobil over N11.4bn unpaid benefits
OVER ONE thousand contract workers who were disengaged by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, MPNU, have called on the company to pay them their terminal benefits amounting to N11.4billion. The workers, who were disengaged since May 2012, also accused the American oil multi- national of re-introducing modern day slavery and servitude with their Nigerian co-collaborators. Addressing […]
