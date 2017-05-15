15 Gold Level Athletes To Battle For Okpekpe Race Top Prize

Complete Sports Nigeria

A record 15 gold level-running elite athletes have been confirmed to race for the men and women's titles and the $15,000 top prize at the fifth Okpekpe international 10km road race this Saturday in Okpekpe near Auchi in Edo State. Zack Amodu, Okpekpe …



and more »