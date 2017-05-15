Pages Navigation Menu

$1,5 million for Tokwe Mukosi dam flood victims – NewsDay

$1,5 million for Tokwe Mukosi dam flood victims
GOVERNMENT has released $1,5 million towards the compensation of nearly 2 000 families who were displaced during the Tokwe Mukosi dam floods in 2014, a senior government official has said. Agencies. The families are expected to start receiving their …
