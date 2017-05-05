150 taekwondists for Series 2 of CCSF Prix

The Nation Newspaper

The number of participants continues to swell as over 150 taekwondists are expected to compete at the second edition of the 2017 Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) Prix Series, which holds on June 9 to 10 at the Old Parade Ground Abuja.

150 for Taekwondo Series II in June Daily Trust



all 3 news articles »