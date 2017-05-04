150 taekwondists for Series 2 of CCSF Prix – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
150 taekwondists for Series 2 of CCSF Prix
The Nation Newspaper
The number of participants continues to rise as over 150 taekwondists are expected to compete at the second edition of the 2017 Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) Prix Series, which holds on June 9 to 10 at the Old Parade Ground Abuja.
