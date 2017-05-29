15,000 PDP members decamp to APC in Kogi

Over 15, 000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi Eastern senatorial axis have dumped the party for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kogi State. The decampees were assured of equal treatment by leaders of the APC who are working to ensure members’ welfare is […]

15,000 PDP members decamp to APC in Kogi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

