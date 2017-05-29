15,000 PDP members decamp to APC in Kogi

By Bolaji Obahopo

LOKOJA —NO fewer than 15, 000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Omala Local Government Area, LGA of Kogi Eastern senatorial axis has decamped to the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kogi State.

The former PDPmembers have already been assured of equal treatment by leaders of the APC who are working to sure members’ welfare is a priority.

Acting Governor of the State, Elder Simon Achuba, gave the assurance weekend when he received the former PDP members into the APC at a ceremony in Abejukolo, headquarters of the LGA.

He described APC as a party that would reposition the state for growth and development, urging those yet to make up their minds in joining APC, to do so before it became late.

Achuba commended the new members for taking the bold steps in joining the progressives, pleading with them to join hands with the governor and contribute their quota in the task of building a virile state.

The Acting Governor, described the giant strides in infrastructure development recorded by the present administration in the state as a product of hard work, transparency and dogged commitment of the governor Bello’s to impact on governance and the lives of the people; which has engendered the populace to him.

The post 15,000 PDP members decamp to APC in Kogi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

