15,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi State

At least 15,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Omala local government area of Kogi State.

Speaking while receiving the defectors at Abejukolo, the headquarters of the local government, the State acting Governor, Simon Achuba, assured them of equal treatment as the APC was working to make sure their welfare is made a priority.

He described the APC as a party that would reposition the State for growth and development, urging those who are yet to make up their minds in joining APC to do so now before it is late.

Achuba, while commending the decampees formally for joining the APC, admonished them to join hands and contribute their quota in the task of building a virile state.

The acting Governor, described the PDP as a sinking ship, saying the APC would provide for the new members a platform to actualise their dreams and aspiration.

The administrator of Omala local government area, Ibrahim Aboh, said the decamping of the members to APC was influenced by efforts to have a platform to quicken the pace of development of the area.

He said at least 15, 000 members of the PDP had added to the fold of the party in the area, describing the area now as completely an APC domain.

Aboh however appealed to the new entrants to be discipline within the party as erring members would be sanctioned.

Also, the leader of the decampees, John Kadiri, a two time special adviser, one time vice chairman of Omala LGA, said their conviction to join the APC was borne out of the need to join the fold of the progressives, as recent development efforts points to the fact that the past administration in the state failed in meeting the yearning and aspiration of the people.

The post 15,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi State appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

