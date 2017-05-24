156,453 houses destroyed by Boko Haram in Borno

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno, on Wednesday, said Boko Haram insurgents destroyed 156,453 houses in the state.

The governor made this known in Maiduguri when he received a donation of building materials and food items by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

The commission donated bundles of roofing sheets, wheelbarrows, cartons of nails, cement, planks, shovels, head pan, among others, to the Borno Government.

The governor said “Boko Haram insurgents destroyed 156,453 houses in Borno.

“The houses represent about 30 percent of the housing stock in the state.

“They also destroyed 5,344 classrooms in 21 primary schools, destroyed 38 secondary schools and two tertiary institutions in the state.

“The insurgents also destroyed 665 municipal buildings, including local government secretariat, police stations, as well as 201 health facilities.”

Shettima, however, expressed happiness that the military had been able to degrade the insurgents to some extent, saying “we want to commend the Federal Government and the Nigerian Armed Forces for their giant stride in degrading the insurgents.

“But more hands should be on deck now more than ever before to finally bring this madness to an end.

“We want to specially show gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and

pray to God Almighty to grant him speedy recovery and good health to continue his good work.”

The governor said the Borno Government had evacuated 3,682 IDPs out of the 78,000 who fled to Cameroon at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency.

“I want to say that the Borno deputy governor came back from Banki, Bama and Pulka two days ago.

“He was at those places to evacuate about 3,682 IDPs from Banki town to Pulka; we are also making arrangements to fix the Government Secondary School Bama for it to contain nearly 78,000 IDPs that have been literary kicked out of Cameroon.”

