15th May 2017 JAMB Exam – LIVE UPDATES

update By brain box

I just wish to share some personal experiences​.

1;making JAMB isnt by how intelligent you are.

2;it isn’t by how fast

3,it isn’t by how much you can pay

4, it isn’t by how many connections you have.

making JAMB is by how smart and above all the grace of God.

if you are taking jamb this year, no matter how smart or intelligent you are; don’t allow over-confidence to kill you and ruin your career.

to be bold and confidence is needed for the exam but everything in excess isn’t good with exception of studies.

I remember when I sat for Jamb 2014 in olabisi onabanjo University ago-iwoye Ogun State.

I read…I mean I was really prepared.

I covered all the past questiomd for my subjects twice exception of english.

I got to the exam hall..too confident login and finished in 97 mins (we were given 160mins) I submitted and was waiting for everyone to finish before going out of the exam hall.

because I was so confident and wasn’t observant…after I submitted I discovered that the system have a dictionary installed (encarta dictionary) and it’s open.

a girl sitting beside me paid to be assisted so one of the invigilator came and was helping her out.he opened the dictionary and was using it to help her with her English and government. I was really mad at myself because I later discovered some mistakes I made but it was too late I couldn’t go back to change because I have already submitted.

result came out, got 216 but it was too low for my course so I didnt go for post utme.

DONT ALLOW EXPERIENCE TO TEACH YOU; YOU WILL END UP PAYING A BIG PRICE, LEARN FROM OTHERS.

I WISH YOU ALL SUCCESS.

I HAVE LEARNT MY LESSON, I AM SITTING FOR JAMB TOMORROW.

SUCCESS!!!

JOEL O. ADENUBI

Update By Ozoda

LAUTECH under lock and key! Intending JAMB students, Academic and Non- academic activities on hold.

Update By Itsmelop

My exam is starting 1:30pm today at Ifo college of technology,ifo ogun state. Does anyone have update about how the centre looks like

Update By Mike

Thank God for a successful Exam.

Questions or was as sweet as honey! ✌

You Drop Your Own Update Below Using The Comment Box…Questions That Was Set

