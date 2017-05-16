16-year-old girl arraigned for luring girlfriend for gang-raping

The Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court arraigned a 16- year -old girl (name withheld) on Thursday for allegedly luring her friend to a hotel to be gang-raped.

The accused, a student who resides in Alagbado area of Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp . Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on March 26, 2017 at Mega Funds Hotel, Alagbado.

Ogu said the accused lured her friend (name withheld) to meet a boy at the hotel where she was allegedly gang- raped by four men now at large.

The offence contravened Section 410 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State , 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs . Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N 100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until May 17 for mention.

NAN

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

