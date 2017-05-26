165 Nigerians return from Libya

Not fewer than 165 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya yesterday aboard a chartered Nouvelair aircraft with registration number TS-INA.

The aircraft landed at 5.01pm at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The returnees were made up of of 97, males, 54 females, 11 children and three infants.

They were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM9) and the Nigerian Embassy in Libya.

The returnees were received at the Hajj Camp area of the airport by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) , the National Agency for the Protection of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

Addressing newsmen, Mustapha Maihaja, the Director General, NEMA, said the agency in collaboration with the IOM was working to ensure that Nigerians stranded in Libya are brought back home.

“We are here to ensure that they are well received. We feed them and give them money money to enable them get back to their respective destinations,”Maihaja said.

The director general who was represented by Mr Suleiman Yakubu, Zonal Coordinator, South West, NEMA, however advised Nigerian youths to to develop the mentality of staying back home and helping to build the country.

“Those of them who have gone and come back will testify that it is better here especially now that we are in the era of the change mantra.

“A lot of initiatives have been put in place by the present administration to ensure that life is better in Nigeria,” he said.

Maihaja added that various state governments, particularly Edo State had initiated skill acquisition schemes to help rehabilitate and reintegrate the returnees into the society.

