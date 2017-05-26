Another Batch Of 165 Nigerians Return From Libya – Africa Independent Television
|
TheCable
|
Another Batch Of 165 Nigerians Return From Libya
Africa Independent Television
No fewer than 165 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya on Thursday aboard a chartered Nouvelair aircraft with registration number TS-INA. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aircraft landed at 5.01 p.m at the Murtala Muhammed …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
