165 Nigerians Voluntarily Return from Libya

No fewer than 165 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya on Thursday aboard a chartered Nouvelair aircraft with registration number TS-INA. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aircraft landed at 5.01 p.m at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The returnees were made up of 97 males, 54 females, 11 children and three infants. They […]

The post 165 Nigerians Voluntarily Return from Libya appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

