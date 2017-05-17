17.24 % inflation rate shows marginal reduction in hardship – economist – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
17.24 % inflation rate shows marginal reduction in hardship – economist
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
An economist, Obadiah Mailafia, has said the latest 17.24 per cent inflation figures indicated a marginal reduction in prices of goods and services. Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of CBN, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!