17 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos – The Nation Newspaper
|
17 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos
The Nation Newspaper
Seventeen ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday. The NPA said that the ships were also discharging bulk wheat, empty containers, …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!