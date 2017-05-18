18 bag first class at federal university, Oye Ekiti – The Nation Newspaper
18 bag first class at federal university, Oye Ekiti
The Nation Newspaper
Eighteen graduands on Saturday bagged first class honours in their various courses at the maiden convocation of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti,(FUOYE), the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports. Speaking on the occasion, graced by eminent …
