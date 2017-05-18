18 Houses Used By Kidnappers, Armed Robbers Demolished In Kogi State

The Kogi state government has demolished 18 houses serving as hideouts for kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals, an official said on Thursday.

This disclosure was made by Cmdr Mr Jerry Omodara (retired), Special Adviser to the governor on security, while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to him, the houses were destroyed in line with the provisions of the state’s law on kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes.

He said that 17 of the houses were demolished in Kogi central senatorial district while one, an estate, was demolished in Kogi East senatorial district.

Omodara said that more houses were being identified, adding that any house where arms and ammunition were recovered, would be pulled down.

He restated Gov. Yahaya Bello’s resolve to rid the state of criminals, and declared that there was no going back on that stance.

Omodara advised criminals to steer clear of Kogi in their own interest.

The post 18 Houses Used By Kidnappers, Armed Robbers Demolished In Kogi State appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

