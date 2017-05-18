Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

18 more charges laid against pastor accused of sexual assault – News24

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

18 more charges laid against pastor accused of sexual assault
News24
People have turned out to support a pastor accused of human trafficking and sexual assault. (Derrick Spies, News24). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories. What To Read Next. Justice dept summoned
Controversial pastor Omotoso to appear in courtHerald live

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.