18 UMU Protesters Released – Liberian Daily Observer
|
Liberian Daily Observer
|
18 UMU Protesters Released
Liberian Daily Observer
Eighteen (18) students of the United Methodist University (UMU) who were arrested on Friday have been signed for by their parents and school authorities, the Liberia National Police (LNP) said yesterday in a release. The LNP over the weekend announced …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!