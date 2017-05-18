18 year old Nigerian graduates from college with distinction and enrolls for PhD

A 18-year-old, Nigerian identified as Nkechinyere Chidi-Ogbolu recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering—with distinction—from Howard University in Washington D.C., US. Chidi-Ogbolu is however only just getting started.She has already enrolled for a PhD program at the University of California Davis. The young and brilliant student grew up in Nigeria where she was …

The post 18 year old Nigerian graduates from college with distinction and enrolls for PhD appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

