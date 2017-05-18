18 years of democracy: Dogara laments low awareness of legislature’s role by Nigerians – Vanguard
|
18 years of democracy: Dogara laments low awareness of legislature's role by Nigerians
Vanguard
In spite of the country's 18 unbroken years of democracy, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said on Saturday in Kabba, Kogi, that many Nigerians were still ignorant of the role of the legislature as a vital arm of government …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!