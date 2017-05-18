18-yr-old boy rapes 8-yr-old sister in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—AN eight years old girl has been raped by her 18-year-old brother at Janbago Quarters, Katsina, Katsina State.

Katsina Senior Magistrate Hajiya Falile Dikko, while passing a ruling on the case, directed that the teenager be remanded in prison custody for committing incest, till June 29 when his case will be mentioned before the court.

The Police First Information Report, FIR, read in the court yesterday, revealed that the accused, early this month, lured his younger sister to a toilet inside one of the houses at the Steel Rolling Mills Estate, along Dutsin-ma Road, Katsina, and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 390 of Penal Code .

The court heard that the victim was later taken to the General Hospital, Katsina, for medical examination and treatment.

