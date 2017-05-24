180 golfers for Oba of Benin golf tourney

Vanguard

Plans are in advanced stage for the 2017 Oba of Benin Golf Tournament which has been fixed to tee off May 26 through 28, at the golf section of the Benin Club. Over 180 golfers in both professional and amateur categories are expected to participate in …

Person golf hosting golf tournament Saturday The Courier=Times



all 2 news articles »