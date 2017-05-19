Pages Navigation Menu

19 dead, scores injured as explosions rock Manchester

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Twenty-two people have been confirmed dead and more than 50 injured following an explosion that took place Monday night, after singer Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England. Many of the concert viewers affected, were young children and teens, who were leaving the venue around 10.30pm local time. Greater Manchester Police say they are treating this […]

