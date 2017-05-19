19-Year-Old Conjoined Twins Who Refused To Be Separated Set To Become Graduates. Photos – Gistmaster (blog)
19-Year-Old Conjoined Twins Who Refused To Be Separated Set To Become Graduates. Photos
Tanzanian conjoined twins Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti are in their last year at secondary school and are looking forward to graduating after their final exams. The 19 year-olds are studying in Iringa Udzungwa in Tanzania's south-west region. Their …
Tanzanian CONJOINED twins, 19, defy the odds and plan to become teachers (photos)
