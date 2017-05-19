19-year old Tanzanian Conjoined Twins Aim to Become Teachers
19-year old Tanzanian conjoined twins Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti, now in their final year in high school, are planning to be teachers, BBC reports. The duo are studying in Iringa Udzungwa in Tanzania’s south-west region. They lost their mother after she gave birth to them, and their father soon passed away. A Catholic church charity, Maria […]
