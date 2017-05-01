1Broker Shuts Down BTC/USD Trading Amid Move to Dedicated Trading Platform

There are quite a few trading platforms for Bitcoin these days. One of the most-respected platforms goes by the name of 1Broker. This platform has made quite a name for itself among speculators and professional traders these past few years. However, the company also faces some criticism lately. The price variances are causing a lot … Continue reading 1Broker Shuts Down BTC/USD Trading Amid Move to Dedicated Trading Platform

The post 1Broker Shuts Down BTC/USD Trading Amid Move to Dedicated Trading Platform appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

