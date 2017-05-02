Pages Navigation Menu

$2.1bn arms scandal: EFCC seizes 18 houses from Dasuki’s associate, Alhaji Aliyu Usman

Posted on May 23, 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confiscated 18 houses in an estate allegedly belonging to Alhaji Aliyu Usman, an associate of the embattled former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.). Usman and two companies linked to him- Leaderettehe Nigeria Limited and Nordeen Global Resources – were among 300 others listed among those who […]

