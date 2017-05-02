Pages Navigation Menu

$2.1bn: EFCC seizes 18 houses from Dasuki’s associate – The Punch

Posted on May 23, 2017


$2.1bn: EFCC seizes 18 houses from Dasuki's associate
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has seized 18 houses in an estate allegedly belonging to Alhaji Aliyu Usman, an associate of the embattled former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.). Usman as well as two companies …
