2.2m bpd oil output by June- Oando’s CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s Oando says worst disruptions in oil-producing Delta region are over, and production could reach 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of June.

Oando chief Pade Durotoye told the Africa Independents Forum on Wednesday in London that the long-closed Forcados oilfield could also be back to capacity by the end of June.

“We think that the worst is behind us,’’ Durotoye said. “Before the end of June, we will have Forcados back, which would take us comfortably back to 2.2 million bpd.’’

Attacks in the Niger Delta had pushed production to just over 1 million bpd at certain points last year, the lowest in decades, but attacks have abated since the start of the year.

The first Foracdos cargo from the main Trans-Forcados export line loaded last week, though operator Royal Dutch Shell has said force majeure remains in place.

Durotoye said “bold actions’’ by the government to address security in the area had helped, and that if it continued, Oando could boost output from 50,000 bpd to 150,000 bpd within18 months.

Durotoye said concerns over more violence had made investors to view the region with a lot of caution.

“Capital is still going to be constrained,’’ he said.

Durotoye also said Nigeria’s long-delayed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which governs everything from the operations of state oil company NNPC to fiscal terms on oil exploration projects, was moving at a more assured pace.

“We expect approval sometime in the second half of the year,’’ Durotoye said.

Uncertainty over fiscal terms has held back upstream investment, especially in capital-intensive deepwater offshore.

Durotoye said that PIB approval would “put some (investor) concerns to bed.’’

The post 2.2m bpd oil output by June- Oando’s CEO appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

