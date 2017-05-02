2 arrested in Enugu over N370,000 job scam

By Dennis Udoma

ENUGU— A female staff of a Federal health centre in Enugu, has been arrested by police, alongside an accomplice, for alleged job scam.

The arrests followed a petition to the police by a victim of the alleged employment scam, Mrs. Roseline Agbanyim, who was trying to get a job for her relative.

Agbanyim claimed that the female staff, through the accomplice, fraudulently duped her and collected N370,000 on three different occasions, for the purpose of securing a job for her cousin.

The arrested accomplice told the operatives that she did the racketeering job on behalf of the arrested staff.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the arrest, adding “she is being quizzed right now to establish her level of involvement in the alleged scam.”

The post 2 arrested in Enugu over N370,000 job scam appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

