2 brothers arraigned for alleged N15m property theft

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two brothers, who allegedly stole 80 drums of polyethylene valued at N15 million at a company premises, were on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused — Rasheed Ogunsola, 32, and Yusuf Ogunsola, 26 — both factory workers, live in Agege, a suburb of Lagos. They are being tried for conspiracy and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

