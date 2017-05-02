Pages Navigation Menu

2 Dead, 14 Rescued after 3-Storey Building Collapsed in Lagos

Two people were feared dead while 14 others were rescued alive by emergency respondents on Monday after a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos Island. NAN reports that a reliable source at the scene of the incident that it happened around 7.30a.m., at Daddy Alaja Street, Oke Arin on Lagos Island. The source said that the two […]

