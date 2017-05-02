2 die, others injured in Ogun auto crashes

By Bose Adelaja

Two persons died, while 20 others were injured, yesterday, in Ogun State, following two separate accidents involving an 18-seater bus, a truck and a Toyota Camry at Sango Tollgate Junction, inward Lagos and Obada in Ewekoro Local Government Area, inward Abeokuta.

The Tollgate accident occurred at about 7.30a.m., while that of Obada occurred at about 11.40a.m.

Vanguard gathered that the driver of the 18-seater bus, with number plates AKD 202 XF, was on high speed when he lost control and rammed into some pedestrians, killing one on the spot, while his 18 passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

It was gathered that the prompt intervention of law enforcement agents, including Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, prevented further causalities as rescue operation was said to have commenced immediately.

The deceased male victim was deposited at the Ota General Hospital morgue, while those injured were also taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The Obada incident, which involved a Toyota Camry with number plates JJJ 43 XJ, was said to have claimed the life of one person.

The vehicle with three occupants, including the driver, were said to have rammed into a stationary truck, killing one of the occupants, while two others were critically injured.

Officials of TRACE and policemen moved to the scene for rescue operation, and the wreckage taken to Ibara Police Division.

