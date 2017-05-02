2 grandmothers arrested with cocaine, heroin at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two grandmothers with narcotics at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, while on their way to the U.S and Saudi Arabia. ‎NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Mitchell Ofoyeju disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

