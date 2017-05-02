2 Indonesians sentenced to 85 lashes of cane for gay sex

An Islamic court in Indonesia on Wednesday, sentenced two men to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together. The public caning handed down by a panel of judges is the first time laws against homosexuality, introduced in the province in 2014, have been used. Judges in the conservative province of Aceh, however, ignored…

