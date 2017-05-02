2 men docked over alleged theft of company machine

Two men, Philip Odi and Moses Shom, who allegedly stole a cutting machine valued at N300, 000 from the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), were on Friday arraigned in Lagos. Odi, 25, and Shom, 24, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. The accused, who both reside […]

