2 Men Docked Over Alleged Theft Of N20m Cashew Nuts

Two men, Bamidele Toheed and Rasaq Iliasu, who allegedly stole cashew nuts worth N20 million from their employer were on Monday charged before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Toheed, 24 and Iliasu, 40, whose addresses were not given, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Roman Unuigbe, told court that the accused and some others still at large committed the offences on April 10 at about 8:00 p.m. at Mile 2 in Lagos.

Unuigbe explained that Toheed worked as a driver and Iliasu as a store keeper for the complainant, one Wale Arolegun.

He said that the accused were asked to deliver a truck load of cashew to a customer but they diverted it, sold the cashew to someone else and kept the money.

“The complainant reported the matter to the police after all efforts he made to retrieve his money proved abortive.’’

Unuigbe said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O.S. Aka-Bashorun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties should be a community leader and that the other surety should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 14 for mention. (NAN)