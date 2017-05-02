2 Men Flogged 83 Times Each for Gay Sex in Indonesia

Embed from Getty Images Two, yet to be identified men, aged 20 and 23, were on Tuesday, flogged in front of a mosque in Indonesia’s Aceh province for engaging in gay sex. The duo were caught in bed together during a raid by vigilantes sometime in March 2017. According to CNN, rights groups claimed the vigilantes […]

The post 2 Men Flogged 83 Times Each for Gay Sex in Indonesia appeared first on BellaNaija.

